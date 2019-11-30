Lester Courtney, 92, of Canton, passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at The Loft in Canton.

CANTON — Lester Courtney, 92, of Canton, passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at The Loft in Canton. He was born on Dec. 17, 1926 in Canton to Lester T. and Edna (Fidler) Courtney. He married Alma L. Lingenfelter on Dec. 13, 1947. She preceded him in death on July 20, 2014.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Tommy Courtney and Leslie Paul Courtney; and three sisters, Shirley Atkins, Irene Davison and Sheryl Hughes.

He is survived by five children, Robert (Carla) Courtney, David (Pam) Courtney, Susie (Larry) Vanmiddlesworth, Laura Clendenny and Virgil Courtney all of Canton; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harold Courtney.

He worked for Caterpillar for 30 years. He liked hunting, fishing, going on gambling trips and dancing. He was a man who showed love and friendship. He was greatly respected and loved by all of his family. Everyone was hugged and kissed every day. He was the center of his family’s world. He was the best dad and everyone knew they were loved. His family is the people they are today because of how they were raised. At the end of the day we are family and we love each other because of mom and dad.

Lester served in the United States Army.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. A visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory. Rev. Monroe Bailey will officiate. A burial will follow the services at Bethel Cemetery, rural Canton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

