Nellie K. Goderis, 66 of Aledo, IL died Wednesday November 27, 2019 at OSF St. Francis in Peoria. Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Hope United Church of Christ in Moline where a luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. in the Belmont Cemetery, rural Seaton, Ill. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be left to Bethany or Fur-Ever Friends. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born January 17, 1953 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Milton and Shirley Nelson Wilder.

Nellie graduated from UTHS in 1971. She received her paramedic certificate from Blackhawk College. On December 16, 1970, she married Duane L. Goderis in St. Mary's Church in East Moline, Illinois.

Nellie co-owned QC Ambulance. She taught foster parenting classes for DCFS at Blackhawk College, retiring in 2007.

She was an outstanding volunteer in the Mercer County 4H program. Nellie was a former leader of the 4H Team Federation, Mercer County 4H Citizen Scientists and the Mercer County 4H Hunger Ambassadors. She was inducted into the 4H Hall of Fame in 2016.

She was a member of the Hope United Church of Christ in Moline.

Survivors include her husband: Duane; children: Angela (Joe) Welsh of Colona, Illinois; Amy (Bob) Svoboda of Joy, Illinois; Emma Goderis, at home; Duane (Donna) Goderis II; Lucas (Annissa) Goderis, both of Moline; Jareth Goderis of South Carolina; Timothy Goderis; Jace Goderis, both of Aledo; Zane Cool of Parkview, Iowa; Jason Campagna of Silvis, IL; 12 grandchildren; sisters: Sherry (Ed) VanWychen; Cindy (Chuck) Sanders, both of Moline; Babette (Jim) Anderson of McFarland, WI; Karen (Tony) Dietrich of Coal Valley, IL; Judy (Ralph) Connor of Rochelle, IL; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Barb and two brothers: Bob and Steve.