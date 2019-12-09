Lorene Madge Cook, 90, of Fairbury, died at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Heritage Health, El Paso.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home has charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Cook was born March 14, 1929, in Olney, the daughter of Robert L. and Dorothy E. Thompson Huchel. She married William Cook. He precedes her in death.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (Ron) Freed, Fairbury, Greg (Kathy) Cook, Bloomington, Brian (Mitzi Cruz) Cook, Fairbury, Michael (Jean Francis) Cook, Robinson; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Richardson of Greencastle, Ind., Mary Lou (Ed) Lawless of Linden, Texas; and one brother, Darrell (Cindy) Huchel of Olney.

She is also preceded in death by two sons, Douglas and Stephen Cook; one granddaughter; and one sister, Norma Fore.

The family suggests memorials be given to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.