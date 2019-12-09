Martha L. Pennington, 69, of Olney, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Martha was born on May 8, 1950 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Robert and Corrine (Gilbert) Kamin. She married James Pennington on August 21, 1986 in Sumner, IL and he survives.

Martha was a teacher in Sumner. She loved and collected all forms of art, as well as angels. She took care of everyone in her family and always had a houseful of those she cared about. She was precinct committeeman for the Democratic National Convention for several years. Martha was also a member of the Bee Branch Community Church in Pinkstaff, IL. She will be dearly missed by all those that loved her.

Martha is survived by her husband, James, of Olney; daughter, Summer (Scott) Polk, of Lawrenceville; daughter, Heather (Daniel) Tabler of Bridgeport; son, James (Diane) Pennington, of Flora; son Robert Pennington, of Olney; grandchildren, James and Matthew Gosnell, Martha Danielle, James, Jacob, and Grace Pennington, Jeffery Metz, Chase Pentell, Graceson Polk, Rachel, Madison, and Robert Pennington; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Stephanie Dial; and granddaughter, Kourtney Gosnell.

Memorials can be made to the family.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a visitation beginning at 4:00 PM.