M. Emogene Kimball, 94, of Buffalo Prairie, IL died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mercer Manor in Aledo.

She was born August 21, 1925 in Eliza, IL to Perry and Bessie Turner Whitney. She graduated from Joy High School valedictorian of her class in 1942. Emogene attended Western Illinois State Teachers College and graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa where she later received her masters degree in education. She married John Kimball December 22, 1944 in Buffalo Prairie, IL. He died November 2, 2011.

Emogene was employed as a school teacher, retiring from the Rockridge School District in 1985. She was a member of Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church, William Dennison Chapter of the DAR, Mercer County Retired Teachers Association, Mercer County Quilters and was a 75 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #516.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing cards, traveling and wintering in Texas.

Emogene is survived by one daughter, Janet (Douglas) McCaw of Aledo, IL, one son, Raymond (Linda) Kimball of Illinois City, IL, three grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Zecher of Aledo, IL, Chad (Lisa) Kaempfer of Belvidere, IL and Hunter Kimball of Illinois City, IL, two great-grandchildren: Emily and Kyle Kaempfer of Belvidere, IL, and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Joann Kenneston and one sister, Eileen Hampton.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Mercer Manor in Aledo, Illinois.