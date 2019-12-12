Ruth Bellinger, 94, of Olney, died December 6, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. Ruth was born on October 4, 1925 in Indiana, the daughter of Ora and Della (North) Sager. She married Robert Bellinger, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 1993.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Anita Burrow of Olney, Sharon (Gary) Foster of Olney, and Roberta Oscar Eck, of Olney; Daughter-In-Law, Melda Bellinger Grandchildren, Robert Burt, Todd Foster, Brian Foster, Kevin Foster, Cassandra Eck, and Ricky Eck, Jeremy Bellinger, Joshua Bellinger, Johnny Bellinger, Jennifer Bellinger, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her son, Robert Bellinger.

Ruth was a dedicated housewife, and she raised four kids. She was a country girl, and she liked to cook for her family. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all those that loved her.

There will be a funeral service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial will immediately follow at Crest Haven Memorial Park.