Dorothy L. Streid, 98, of Chenoa, died at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Lincolnshire Place, Loves Park, where she resided the last four years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with visitation one hour prior at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. Burial will follow in Chenoa Cemetery.

Dorothy was born Dec. 31, 1920, in Fairbury, the daughter of Fred and Elva (Myer) Jacobs. She married Delmar C. Streid on Aug. 14, 1946, in Chenoa. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2002.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diane Penicook of Champaign; sons, Dennis (Mitzi) Streid of Rockford, Daniel Streid of Chenoa; daughter-in-law, Dianne Streid of Tallahassee, Fla.; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Her parents; a son, Delbert Lee Streid; sister, Gwendolyn Jolly; and son-in-law, O. David Penicook, also preceded her in death.

Memorials may be made to the Chenoa United Methodist Church or Chenoa Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.