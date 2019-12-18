Harold George Sizek, 80, of Ewing, Missouri, went to his heavenly home at 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Sunset Nursing Home in Quincy.

Memorial services will be noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Grace Baptist Church, 320 N. Mechanic St., Macomb, with Pastor Jason Hamm officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Grace Baptist Church.

The Wood Funeral Home in Rushville has been entrusted with the arrangements.