James William Buffalo Jr., 58, of Bushnell, Ill., gained his wings after a brief, but hard-fought battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Jim was a 1979 graduate of Bushnell-Prairie City High School. He served in the US Navy for 22 years, retiring as an Operations Specialist, PO1 E-6. He was employed by WIU for the last 17 years.

He was an avid hobbyist. He enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, RC cars, planes and quads (Oh my!). He was a jack of all trades and a master of none.

He was preceded in death by his father (James Sr.). He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debbie; whom he met while serving his country, thanks to his shipmate, Don, Debbie’s brother. Together they raised four daughters, Serra (Dewayne) Sizemore of Lexington, SC; Katharine (Brian) of Adair, Valerie (Derek) Buffalo-Payne of Bushnell, and Samantha Kreps (Zachary Colbert) of Avon. Their 12 grandbabies include Dakotah, Madilyn, Wyatt, Lindsey, Zachary, Cayden, Camren, Austin, Brooklyn, Cayden, Braxton and Payton. His bonus daughter includes Cheyenna Howell (Josh Lillie) and his bonus grandbabies, Taylor and Harlee, Braden and Brevyn. He is also survived by his mother, Jean Buffalo of Prairie City; sisters Tammy (Rick) Camp, Betty (Lee) Craver and Debbie (Aaron) Fosdyck, and numerous extended families.

Cremation rites have been accorded, services are pending and will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations may be made in Jim’s name to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home Avon, Ill. is in charge of the arrangements.

"Fair winds and following seas."