Debbie J. Kessler, 61, of Macomb, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Wesley Village Healthcare Center in Macomb.

She was born on January 18, 1958 in Macomb to Loydleroy and Shirley Abernathy Kessler.

Debbie is survived by mother, Shirley Kessler of Table Grove; lifelong partner, Richard Faxon of Macomb; daughter, Leslie (Michael) Kessler-Bearce of Macomb; Richard’s children whom she thought of as her own sons and daughters, Andy (Sarah) Faxon of Texas, Chad Faxon of Macomb, Jeremy Faxon of Missouri and Summer Faxon of Missouri; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Lila Kessler and her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Debbie graduated from VIT High School, lived in Kentucky and Colorado, moved back to Table Grove in 1990 before moving back to Macomb in 2000. She worked as a cashier at Casey’s West for 15 years and also worked at Sodexo.

She enjoyed the Elks Club and Eagles Club. She loved her dogs, Molly and Lilly, her cats, Kallie and Piper and enjoyed going to Branson a couple of times a year with her life partner Richard.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb with Reverend A. Lee Unger officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harris Cemetery west of Table Grove.

Memorials may be made to the Debbie Kessler Memorial Fund.

