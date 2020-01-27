Charlene Kirkbride, 91, of Vermont, passed away at 7:11 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.
Services for Charlene Kirkbride will be announced by the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville.
