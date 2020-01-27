Gary I. Kendall, 77, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 7:55 p.m. Friday Jan. 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 25, 1942 in Macomb, Illinois to Lois E. and Gladys (Gabel) Kendall; he married Nancy Spooner Waterbury on March 27, 1980. She survives.

Also surviving are five children, Jill (Tim) Colley of Chandler, Ariz., Todd Waterbury of New York, NY, Jodi Kimble of Chandler Ariz., Lisa (Derick) Allen of Wildwood, Mo., Chad Waterbury of Santa Monica, Calif.; five grandchildren, Lindsay and Justin Colley; Riley, Cooper and Turner Allen; two sisters, Kay (Mike) Douglas of Rockford, Ill. and Jeanne Sue Barber of Aledo, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Philip Kendall and second mom Mimi.

He was a 1959 graduate of Plymouth High School and a graduate of Quincy Business College.

He was a veteran and served his country in the Army National Guard of Illinois and as an Army Reserve Recon Sergeant.

Gary was in the home improvement business for over 30 years. After retiring and moving to Arizona he taught Special Education.

He was a member of Maple Ave. Christian Church and active in Macomb Youth for Christ. He also volunteered at Carthage Tri-State Family Services.

Gary was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed being a devoted Dodger fan and touring Dodger Stadium. His favorite was golfing and he made two holes in one.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at the Maple Avenue Christian Church in Macomb, where visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the church. Pastor Donnie Case will officiate and assisting will be Todd Rodefer. Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery in Plymouth, Illinois. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Maple Ave. Christian Church or Macomb Youth for Christ. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.