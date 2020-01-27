Nadine L. Martin, age 83, of Olney, Illinois, passed away at 6:02 PM - Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Aperion Care in Olney, Illinois.

Funeral services celebrating Nadine’s life will be held at 1:00 PM - Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Brett Judkins officiating. Private burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM - Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Nadine, memorials may be made to IECC Nursing Program, c/o IECC, 233 East Chestnut Street, Olney, Illinois 62450.

The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Nadine was born on March 27, 1936, in rural Olney, Illinois, the daughter of Peter J. and Adelphia S. (Schneider) Weiler. She married Edward E. Martin, Sr on August 28, 1959, in Effingham, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on October 23, 1965.

Nadine was a homemaker and was a child caregiver for many years. She was a member and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olney, Illinois and the Loyal Order of Moose in Olney, Illinois.

Nadine loved sewing, quilt designing, cooking, drawing, reading and listening to country music.

Nadine is survived by-

Sons - Edward Martin, Jr (Jeanine Fell) of Newton, Illinois; Lori Zimmerle (Mike) of Olney, Illinois; Helen (John) Rich of Newton, Illinois and Phil (Rachel) Martin of Mt. Carmel, Illinois

9 Grandchildren: Talina (Daniel) Spurling, Luke Zimmerle, Timothy (Erin) Felty, Adam (Bobbie) Felty, Haley (Daniel) Gray, Breeanne Rich, Hannah Martin, Sarah Martin, and Noah Martin.

7 Great Grandchildren - Michael Felty, Gabe Felty; Mason Felty, Chase Felty, Ellie Felty, Maverick Felty and Ryleigh Gray

Brother - Dennis Weiler of West Liberty, Illinois

Sister - Shirley Bailey of Dundas, Illinois

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Geraldine Craig.