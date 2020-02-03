Nathan Allen Cobb, 40, of Macomb, Illinois passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born in Macomb, Ill. August 1, 1979, the son of Lee and Janet (Heller) Cobb. He married Kate Murphy on August 17, 2013 in Macomb, Ill. He is survived by his wife and parents.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents George and Dorothy Heller and his paternal grandmother Nellie Cobb Downing.

Nathan graduated from Northwestern High School in 1998. He then attended Western Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management with a minor in Manufacturing Technology/Computer Aided Drafting. He was the Transit Director for McDonough County Public Transportation at Western Illinois Regional Council. Nathan also served on the Board of Directors for the Illinois Public Transportation Association and was the Treasurer for the McDonough County Historical Preservation Society. He was a member of the Jerusalem United Methodist Church and past board member of the Performing Arts Society. Nathan was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed playing competitive sports and loved spending time with his canine companion, Zoe. He earned his Pilot’s license and enjoyed flying, a passion he shared with his father. Nathan was also an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, and enjoying all that nature had to offer.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Macomb Municipal Airport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the McDonough County United Way or to the Jerusalem United Methodist Church. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com