Bernadette Eugenea Hardy Brooks, 86, of rural Carthage, Ill., passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

Bernadette was born on February 22, 1933, in St. Peters, Mo. to Eugene and Clementine Wussler Hardy. She married John Brooks on April 16, 1952. Together they raised a family of seven children.

Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister, Marcella Ketcham, one son, John R. Brooks, and one grandson, Robbie White.

Bernadette is survived by a special cousin, Eleanora Hudson, two brothers, Ralph (Bonnie) Hardy and Paul (Vera) Hardy, two sisters-in-law, Sonnie Brooks and Barbara Brooks, as well as her children, Linda Housewright, Julie (John) Dombo, Lila (Bob) Fritz, Joe (Carol) Brooks, Deanne Brooks, James (Linda) Brooks, and Jennifer Edholm. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her fur-ever friend, a little Maltese named Angel.

Bernadette grew up in rural Nauvoo and graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul High School in 1951. She was waitressing at the Hotel Nauvoo when she was swept off her feet by John Brooks, and they soon began a 62-year journey that would produce a big chaotic family and precious memories.

Bernadette was a dedicated farmwife, always cooking up large meals for her big family and a number of hired hands. Hot rolls, noodles, potatoes and gravy, endless jars of mayonnaise, and sticks of butter were staples of her comfort food repertoire. She maintained a large garden with the help of her family. She took pride in a neat and orderly home along with children who went to school clean. Bernadette was also the hostess at Lake Linda, a beautiful sanctuary north of Carthage that her husband built for her and their growing family. While John was farming all day and creating the lake in the evenings of '62, Bernie was expecting her sixth baby while running after five others and holding down a busy household. Their strong work ethic made their life a reality and not just a possibility.

The hungry fishermen encouraged John to build her a little kitchen, appropriately dubbed “the cook shack,” where she would serve up delicious tenderloins and cheeseburgers to guests and family alike. Together, John and Bernadette offered a place where families could connect with the beauty of nature in the company of friends. After John’s passing, Bernadette continued to make many improvements at Lake Linda to honor their legacy.

When the early '80s produced an “empty nest,” Bernadette took her talents to town and worked more than 10 years at Methode Electronics in Carthage. She was a combination of mother, mentor, and friend to many fellow employees, and she enjoyed her newfound independence as a working woman.

Babies and children were always a source of joy, and she relished each and every one of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially loved to rock the babies to sleep and was a master at calming down a fussy infant.

A memorial in Bernadette’s honor is planned for Saturday, February 8, 2020, beginning with a funeral mass at high noon in the new Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Carthage, Ill. An informal visitation will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Friends and family are welcome to drop by at any time to pay respects.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill.

As a devout Catholic and longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Church, it seemed appropriate to her family that her memorials be in support of the new church hall at Immaculate Conception which supports accessibility for all attending church events.

Online condolences may be expressed and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.