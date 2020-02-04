Virginia Fern Calhoun, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away on January 28, 2020. Virginia was born on a farm near Prairie City, Illinois on November 26, 1926.

She was the second child of Fred and Fern Orwig Calhoun. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Charles Russell Calhoun, killed in World War II, brother, Howard Wayne Calhoun, sisters-in-law, Georgia Calhoun and Joanne Calhoun. She is survived by a brother, Fredrick Ron Calhoun of Payson, Arizona. She is also survived by four nieces, a nephew, four great nieces, two great nephews, and many friends.

Virginia moved to Jacksonville in 1955 in response to a call from Dr. E. C. Bone to work as medical secretary and office manager in his practice. She loaded up her 1949 Club Coupe Chevrolet after accepting the job offer and worked in that practice until May 31, 1989.

Virginia was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed weekly outings as a member of the Morgan County Audubon Society. She was treasurer of that organization for many years. In addition to her broad knowledge of birds, she was an expert at plants and wildflowers, teaching others along the way. Her flower garden in front of her apartment and her wildflower garden in back were a joy for Virginia. Many special bird species found their way into her garden. She also spent many hours working on the Meredosia Hill Prairie, where she climbed up and down steep hills, chopping out invasive Black Locust Trees. Virginia was able to share this knowledge with her caregivers in later years, as well as her abilities in sewing, quilting, family history, and her love of the Lord.

Her quick wit, sweet spirit, and feisty determination will be missed by many-she was the best of us.

An informal visitation will be held Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Prairie City Cemetery, Prairie City, Ill.

Virginia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, where a Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Donations may be made to Explorer’s Bible Study, Morgan County Audubon Society or First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online for Virginia at www.airsman-hires.com