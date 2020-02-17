Dixie L. Anderson, 81, of Plymouth, Ill. died at 9:33 p.m. Sunday February 16, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare Center in Macomb, Ill.

She was born on April 26, 1938 in Canton, Ill. to Dennis and Mildred Whitehead Slater. She married Wendell R. Anderson on December 24, 1954 in Plymouth, Ill. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2005.

Dixie attended Plymouth Schools and the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen, Ill. She enjoyed and cherished spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children; Wendi (James) Mattson of Anderson, SC and Steven Anderson of Rock Island, Ill., four grandchildren; Wesley and Emily Mattson, Kirsten (Tim) Anderson Delaney and Nick Anderson, two great-grandchildren Axel and Leopold Delaney.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Slater Jr.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Plymouth Circle Community Center (Former Plymouth Methodist Church) in Plymouth, Ill. Private family burial will be held at Rosemont cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to MDH Hospice or Heartland Healthcare Center.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. is handling arrangements.