Thelma M. Thomson, 95, of Olney, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital. Thelma was born on September 21, 1924 in Sumner, IL, the daughter of Virgil and Nellie (Brian) Moore. She married Howard Thomson on October 17, 1941, in Charleston, MO, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2001.

Thelma is survived by her granddaughter, Karen (Brad) Vaughn of Olney and grandson, Terry (Stacey) Thomson of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Jordan (Brandy) Garrett, Alex (Lu) Garrett, Courtney (Ryan) Cordell, Ethan Vaughn and Sarah Thomson; and 8 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Charles Robert Thomson and daughter in law Nancy Thomson Jones.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Southeastern Illinois.

Per Thelma’s request there will be no visitation. A private family grave side service will be held at a later date