Marjorie A. Blunier, 77, of Roanoke, passed away at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born April 14, 1942, in Morrisonville, to William Everett and Doris McKenzie Himstedt. She married Wayne H. Blunier on June 24, 1962, in Morrisonville. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Mark (Cathy) Blunier of Washburn, Greg (JulieAnn) Blunier of Pekin; one daughter, Linda (Chad) Kupferschmid of Mahomet; one sister, Marilyn Karris of Springfield; one brother, Donald (Sharon) Himstedt of San Diego, Calif; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Susan Blunier.

Marjorie was a beloved mother who taught her children to care for others less fortunate, that any job worth doing is worth doing right, to work hard, and to be content with what God has given. She expressed herself and her love for others through her intricate handwork, including sewing, quilting, knitting and bobbin lace. Many have been recipients of these “labors of love” and her family is thankful to have these things by which to remember their mom.

Marjorie graduated from the University of Illinois and worked 13 years at St. James Hospital in Pontiac in the surgical department. She was also a substitute teacher. Marjorie was a member of the Hands All Around Quilt Guild of Central Illinois where she would exhibit her work and won numerous awards. She was also a member of Livingston and Woodford County Home Extension groups. Marjorie and Wayne were members of the Hi-Lo Friends camping group.

She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where there will be a privately attended funeral at 10 a.m. Saturday. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public via live streamed video by clicking the link at the roanokeacchurch.org web page. Those without internet access may listen to the services by telephone at 1-866-210-1669 access code 9023904#.

Due to the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus, there will be a memorial visitation held at a later date. In the meantime, we encourage you to share thoughts and condolences with the family via the funeral home's online condolences or just send a thoughtful card.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

