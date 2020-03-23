Betty Irene Gordon, 95, of Hamilton, Ill. passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 9, 1925 near LaHarpe, Ill., the daughter of Atlee and Irene Morgan Crabill. On January 1, 1944 she married Donald P. Gordon near Des Moines, Ia. He preceded her in death on January 5, 1993.

Betty was a 1942 graduate of LaHarpe High School. She worked at Sheller-Globe in Keokuk, Ia, Northrop Aircraft in Los Angeles, Calif. and Lockheed Martin in Burbank, Calif.. Her pride and joy were her seven children. She enjoyed watching The Price Is Right, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, playing cards, dominoes and visiting with friends and neighbors. She especially loved traveling to visit her family.

She is survived by six children, Michael (Cindy) Gordon of Aloha, OR, Gary (Dixie) Gordon of Prairie City, Ill., Stephen (Marianna) Gordon of Santa Maria, Calif., Gwen Gordon of Hamilton, Ill., Gregory Gordon of Industry, Ill. and Teresa Bouchard of Hamilton, Ill., daughter-in-law, Linda Gordon of Hamilton, Ill., fourteen grandchildren, twelve step-grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren and twenty-two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Donald Terry Gordon, two great-grandchildren, Michael Howe and Raymond Somerville, one sister, Barbara Jean Purdy, two brothers, John F. Crabill and William R. Crabill and her son-in-law, William Bouchard.

Private family services will be held at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe with burial to be in the LaHarpe Cemetery. The family plans to have a celebration of Betty’s life with friends and family at a later date. To sign her guest book and leave a condolence, please visit Betty’s obituary at www.banksandbeals.com.