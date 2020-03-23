Elizabeth Ann Easley, 91, of Macomb, formerly of the Vermont and Eldorado Township areas, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb.

She was born on October 15, 1928 in Beardstown to Charles E. and Olive M. Cox Cook. Her family then moved to Vermont, Ill. and later to Lockport, Ill. where she spent most of her high school years. Returning to Vermont High School her senior year where she met her soon to be husband. After graduation she worked at the Sears Roebuck store in Macomb. She married Herbert L. Easley on March 16, 1947 at her childhood home in Vermont. He survives.

Also surviving are her five children, Delores Beck of Macomb, Duane (Gwen) Easley of Englewood Beach, Florida, Ellen Novak of Vermont, Carmen Axley (fiancé, Terry Quinn) of Macomb and Juli (Ron) Fitzgerald of Knoxville; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ronald Cook and Raymond Cook; one son in infancy; one sister-in-law, Doris Cook and her beloved cat, Digger.

Elizabeth and her husband farmed just west of Vermont in Eldorado Township. They worked together to care for the land and livestock and then for the family that grew in the coming years. They lived in the Industry area also for a few years, then back to Eldorado Township until they moved to Wesley Village in Macomb several years ago.

As a young bride not knowing how to cook, she became a wonderful cook and homemaker. As her five children came along over 18 years she became the best mom and grandma anyone could imagine. Her homemade rolls were a popular item at the Methodist Church Bazaar and her kitchen was always the busiest room in the house. She was an excellent seamstress and loved to garden. Her pets were very loved and spoiled by her. She enjoyed watching football, tennis and high school sports. She was a member of the Vermont Methodist Church.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You may send cards, memorials and condolences to the Elizabeth Easley family, 1960 Elizabeth Road, Vermont, Illinois 61484.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.