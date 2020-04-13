Janet L. Mayhew, 90, of Davenport, formerly of Preemption, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

A Graveside service will be at a later date in Preemption Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Preemption United Methodist Church.

Janet was born on November 11, 1929 in Eliza, IL, the daughter of John and Hannah (Sylvester) Carlson. She married Robert L. Mayhew on October 17, 1948 in Aledo. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2016.

She was employed at Blackhawk Bank for 26 years retiring in 1993.

Janet was a member of Preemption United Methodist Church and formerly the Order of Eastern Star, Preemption. She loved spending time with her family, playing piano, cards, reading and traveling with her late husband.

Survivors include her granddaughters, Samantha and Aaron Remley, Orion, Kristin and Josh Snowbarger, Bettendorf; great grandson, Cooper Snowbarger; daughter in law, Deborah Mayhew, Bettendorf; several nieces and nephews, including special niece Greta and John Hughes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Stephen Mayhew; parents, John and Hannah; brother, Don Carlson; sisters, Mildred Thirtyacre and Helen Ziegenhorn.

