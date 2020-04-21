BUDA - Donald Younggren, 92, Buda, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Aperion Care, Princeton, IL. Donald was born July 18, 1927 in Kewanee, the son of Ralph and Marie (DeBleeker) Younggren. He married Beverly Trickle on November 20, 1949 in Kewanee; she preceded him in death on May 9, 2018.

Donald is survived by three sons, William (Deborah), Sheffield, Dane, Kewanee, Gregory (Pattie) Belleville, WI; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Oliver (Karen), Peoria, Hayden (Jan), Kewanee; and one sister in law, Betty Younggren, Eustis, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bev; brother, Robert; one stillborn sister; and one daughter-in-law, Melanie Younggren.

He and his wife, with the help for many years of their daughter in law, Debbie, ran Younggren’s Grocery in Buda for 50 years. Closing in 1998. Donald served in the Navy Reserves in 1946. He served one term on the Buda Village Board. He was a 50 year plus member of the Kewanee, IOOF and the Buda American Legion. Donald was also a member of the Buda Fire Department and the original Buda Rescue Unit. He was appointed as the first president of the Buda Lions Club and a 40-year member of the Coal Creek and Hidden Lake Country Club. Donald enjoyed playing golf, woodworking and carpentry.

A private graveside service will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Buda Rescue Unit or donor’s choice. Please leave an online condolence for Donald’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.