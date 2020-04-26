Bradley Dale Carter, 61, of Fairbury, died at 12:37 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Mr. Carter was born Sept. 12, 1958, in Peoria, the son of Eugene Dale and Ethel Jean Patrick Carter.

Survivors include his mother, Ethel Jean Carter of Decatur; one sister, Kelly (Robert) Garecht of Decatur; and two nephews.

His father preceded him in death.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.