Robert “Bob” Mulholland, Jr., 82, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo Chapel, will be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Robert Mulholland Memorial Fund.

Bob was born on October 24, 1937, the son of Robert Mulholland, Sr., in Camden, NJ. He owned and operated Allied Appliance. He married Edna Gill in Philadelphia in 1959. She preceded him in death. Together they had four children.

His daughter, Tammy (Shawn Wilson) Mulholland, Geneseo; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren are left to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his father, his wife Edna, two sons, and a daughter.