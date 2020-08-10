Gwendolyn "Gwen" J. Peacock, 89, of Lenexa, Kansas, formerly of Geneseo, passed away quietly on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Silvercrest at College View Senior Living, Lenexa, KS. A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo, IL. Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate. A visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m., on Friday, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A recitation of the Rosary will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Poor Claire Nuns of Rockford, mailing address 2111 S. Main Street, Rockford, IL, 61102.

Gwen was born January 7, 1931, the daughter of Hilbert and Violet (Erlandson) Peterson, in Rockford, IL. She attended East High School in Rockford, graduating in 1948. On December 26, 1952, Gwen and Jack Peacock were married in Cherry Valley, IL. He preceded her in death in 2003. She was employed by Rockford Life Insurance Company, in the sales office. Gwen enjoyed volunteering her time at both Del Webb Hospital, Arizona, and Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Jeff (Kay) Peacock, Princeton, IL, and Brian (Janet) Peacock, Overland Park, KS; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Neil Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Hilbert and Violet, her husband Jack, her daughter Kimberly, and grandson, John.