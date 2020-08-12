Randy N. Durham, 54, Yorkville, formerly of Pontiac, died at 7:59 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Dee Runyon officiating. Burial will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church on Thursday. The visitation and funeral will both be held in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Randy was born Dec. 24, 1965, in Pontiac, a son of William and Ruby "Peg" Cole Durham.

Survivors include his father; two brothers, Rodney (Ingrid) Durham and Michael (Bruce) Durham; two sisters, Teresa (Ron) Koehler and Debra Durham; five nieces who he considered his own children, Abby (Michael), Erin (Luke), Brynne (Jeremy), Erika (Justin) and Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his mother; two nephews, Kyle and Zachary; Eris Durham; and his dog, Yaeger.

Randy was educated in Pontiac schools and attended IVCC. He was an EMT/paramedic in Chicago and a paramedic and firefighter for the City of Aurora. He was honored as the City of Aurora's 2010 Firefighter of the Year for saving a toddler from drowning.

He was an avid Muskie fisherman and loved the Chicago Blackhawks, Cubs and Da Bears.

The family suggests memorials in Randy's name be made to Livingston County Humane Society or to your local Humane Society.

This obituary may be viewed and a guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.