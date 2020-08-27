HULL, Ga. — Daniel Richardson Glenn, Hull, Ga., formerly of Weston, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at the home of his son, Eric and Tiffany, following a long battle with an autoimmune disease.

Danny was born Dec. 13, 1953, the son of Howard and Minnie Lorrance Glenn.

Survivors include his children, Eric (Tiffany) Glenn and Elisha Glenn; sisters, Jackie Glenn Reineke, Rebecca Glenn Oltman, Angie (Andy) Zehr and Gera (Dale) Diemer; his grandchildren, Evy, Gracie and Jordan Glenn, Cody Landress and Jasmine Minish; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dolpha and Gertrude Lorrance, and his paternal grandparents, George and Leathel Minder Glenn.

He had spent the last month at his son's home surrounded by granddaughters Evy and Gracie, and his daughter, Elisha, who so faithfully administered medicine and nourishment to keep him comfortable. He will be dearly missed by anyone that knew him and hearing him say, "Hey, how y'all doin'?"