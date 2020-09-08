Clayton B. Gillard, 93, of Streator, formerly of the Olney, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at LaSalle County Nursing Home in rural Ottawa.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 3 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Thursday, September 3 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home. His grandson, Shayne Higgins will officiate. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery in rural Richland County. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, LaRon Higgins, Shayne Higgins, Kyle Higgins, Tyler Wright, Trevon Spencer and Jarrett Spencer.

Clayton was born March 27, 1927 in West Salem, the son of Clarence W. and Ola “Babe” (Elkins) Gillard. He married Marie E. Schonert on August 22, 1954. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2012.

He is survived by his children, Barbara (Paul) Jenkinson of Azle, Texas, Gary Gillard of Utica and Pamela (Randy) Spencer of Streator; grandchildren, LaRon Higgins of Fort Worth, Texas, Shayne (Janis) Higgins of Azle, Texas, Kyle (Susan) Higgins of Austin, Texas, Theresa (Brandon) Hill of Springdale, Arkansas, Tyler (Megan) Wright of Streator, Trevon Spencer of Princeton and Jarrett Spencer of Streator; great grandchildren, Savannah and Harrison Higgins; Sydney, Sophie and Bowen Wright; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers, Grant Gillard and Sherman “Junior” Gillard; and sisters, Ilene Medler and Bernadine Smith.

Born and raised in West Salem he attended local schools. He and his wife Marie settled in the Olney area for several years after their marriage before relocating to the Ottawa area.

Gill, as his friends would call him, was a carpenter with the Local 1092 out of Seneca and then Local 195 out of Ottawa. He worked on building the Nuclear Power plants as they were going up in the North Central Region. He was a very talented craftsman who built and remodeled several homes in the Olney area prior to their move up north. He could build or fix anything.

Later he and his wife also owned and operated Gillard Mobile Home Accessories and Sales for several years in the Ottawa area. He and Marie enjoyed traveling with family and friends all over the United States owning many different campers along the way. They also enjoyed several winters in Florida after their retirement. They were devoted to their family and will be dearly missed by their loving family and friends.

