Duane S. Miller, 60, of rural Osco, IL, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 10 th at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Geneseo, IL. Rev. Timothy Nerud officiated. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Memorials may be made to Duane Miller Memorial Fund

Duane was born March 17, 1960 in Moline, IL the son of William R. and Shelby J. (Betcher) Miller. On September 28, 1982, he married Barbara Taets in Geneseo. She survives. Duane earned an Associate’s degree from Blackhawk East and was a Maintenance Manager at Tyson Foods in Ottawa, IL. He had previously worked for Empire Equipment, Geneseo, and Miller Farm Repair, Osco. Duane enjoyed helping anyone who needed it, he could fix anything. He especially enjoyed working on vehicles and always ended up fixing his kids’ furnaces. He also enjoyed finding a great deal, which generally involved a road trip, and spending time with his wife, kids, and granddogs.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Lindsey (Alex) Gustafson, Bettendorf, IA; sons, Alex (fiancée, Amanda Haberlein) Miller, Oshkosh, WI, and Nick Miller, Coal Valley; stepsons, Ryan (Michelle) Rasmussen, Geneseo, and Brady (Laurie) Rasmussen, Sherrard; brothers, Terry (Deb) Miller, Orion, Rollin Miller, Osco, and Rod (Theresa) Miller, Osco; and step grandchildren, Sydney Rasmussen, Tyler Rasmussen, and Nora Rasmussen. His parents; father-in-law, Donald Taets; and grandparents, Ralph and Maxine Miller, and Wilbur and Linda Betcher preceded him in death.

