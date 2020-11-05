James A. Zehr Sr., 67, Pontiac, died at 8:23 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Waldo Cemetery, rural Gridley.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

James was born March 26, 1953, in Pontiac, the son of Harold J. and Dorothy M. Hanson Zehr. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, James Zehr Jr. and Daniel Zehr; and one daughter, Rebecca Zehr.

James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Willy's Car Club since 1972. He was a loving father.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Legion Post #456 in Flanagan.

