Emma J. Stahl, 65, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Kahl Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, with cremation to follow. If you plan to attend the visitation, please RSVP on Emma's Memorial Tribute page to guarantee a time slot. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Limit of ten (10) people at a time. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be left to the Emma Stahl Memorial Fund.

Emma Jean (Simmons) Stahl was born in Aledo, IL on November 22nd, 1954 to William "Blackie" Simmons and Mary Louise Smith and she departed this world with an eternal light in her eyes on November 17th, 2020 in Davenport, IA. She was 65 years young.Emma attended Andalusia Grade school and Rockridge High School along with her many brothers and sisters. In her adult life, she married Harry Stahl with whom she had 2 sons, Eric William and Jason Andrew. She was active in the school district and in Cub Scouting as a Den Mother. Emma worked for Swiss Valley Farms in Rock Island, The O Group in Milan and finally for TMI in Davenport.She spent most of her free time outdoors all year round. Spring was her favorite season, because that is when she was able to do something that she greatly enjoyed, planting flowers. She had an absolute love for all animals, especially cats and dogs. And a baby of any kind were her favorites. Above all else, the most important thing in her life was family.Her parents, her brother Richard "Dick" and her sisters, Libby, Rene, Kay, Lilian, Bobby and her son Eric, preceded Emma in death.She is survived by her son Jason Stahl (Jessica); her grandchildren, Andrew and Abbigail; her sister, Ellen Downing (Steve); and her brothers, Bill (Linda), Gilbert (Cathy), Ted (Shelia) and Joe (Laura)."See ya around kid"

Please share your love, memories and support with Emma's family on her Memorial Tribute page at www.NicholsBewley.com