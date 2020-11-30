Susan Jane Joy, 71, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Cottage Hospital, Galesburg, IL, from complications related to dementia. She was born in Monmouth, IL, on March 12, 1949, and grew up in Oquawka, IL, the oldest of four children of Doss and Phoebe (McCabe) Hinshaw. She married Richard Joy, the love of her life, on November 4, 1967. During their 53 years together, they raised two fine sons, Dustin, and Jeremy, and were beloved by their six grandchildren, Morgan, Chloe, Victoria, Phoebe, Owen, and Conner.

Susie was a world-class worrier, and she would be worried right now to think that you might be worrying about her. She was selfless to a fault and would never eat a morsel of food until assured that everyone in the room had enjoyed seconds. She would, as Jeremy sometimes said, "rather sit in a dark room than trouble someone to change a light bulb for her."

Susie had a brilliant sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and had a flare for the practical joke. She excelled at making goofy faces to delight her grandkids and never failed to serenade them on their birthdays.

Nobody didn’t like Susie Joy. She was a loving wife and mother, a doting grandmother, a wonderful sister, and a devoted friend. She was very close to her beloved siblings Sherry Louck, Dave Hinshaw, and Pat Mettler, and to her sister-in-law Judi Roberts. She loved her daughters-in-law Melissa and Nicole. And she shared a lifelong bond with her best friend Diana Dutton. Even her mother-in-law loved her.

Susie loved fishing in Canada, playing with her grandkids, driving her golf cart around Keithsburg, and looking up at the stars. She always caught more walleyes than anyone else, loved to sing out loud – always, and baked the world’s most delicious Christmas cookies that all the kids adored. She made us feel loved every day.

Often on a November night like this, Susie would bundle up and brave the cold to watch the Leonid meteor shower. She would "ooooh" as the brilliant streaks lit up the night and "aaaah" when they just as quickly disappeared. In honor of her we ask that you go watch the Leonids this week and take a moment to think about Susie, the brilliant streak which lit up our world all too briefly.

No services will be held at this time, but there will be a celebration of life for Susie at a later date.