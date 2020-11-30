Tay Boden, 73, of New Boston, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Tay's family and arrangements.

Tay Scott Boden was born September 27, 1947, in New Boston, IL. the son of Paul S. and Grace Faye Garrett Boden. He married Rebecca Holdsworth in July 2, 2011, in New Boston, IL.

He retired as a laborer with Union Local No. 309 in Rock Island, IL.

Tay was an avid duck hunter, enjoyed fishing and loved his Labs.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Rebecca; son, Larry (Wendy) Ackerman of Sikeston, MO.; daughters, Jennifer Boden-Birch (Davis) of Muscatine, IA and Sada (Mike) Medhurst of Bellplaine, IA.; grandchildren, Heaven Greene, Cason S. Boden, Destiny S. Duggan, Dawson Duggan, Brianna Duggan, James Duggan; Camden Ackerman, Lily Medhurst and Max Medhurst; step-grandchildren, Maddox and Ransom Birch; and one great grandson lovingly expected.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul Scott Boden, Jr. and one sister, Betty Irene Sedam.

