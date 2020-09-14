Doris Jean Wink-Brown

Doris “Fritzi” Jean Wink-Brown, 94, of Pontiac, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

Her service will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac with Reverend Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating.

Calvert-Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Fritzi was born April 21, 1926, in Pontiac to Gordon and Ruth (Grandy) Fillingham. She married Donald Win in 1947. He died Feb. 4, 1970. She married Lyle Brown in 1973. He died on May 3, 1994.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Jani) Wink, Palatine; stepson Lynne (Madonna) Brown of Danforth; sister Marian Hebenstreit, Glen Ellyn; sister-in-law Pat Fogarty, Pontiac, brother-in-law Larry (Lynda) Wink, Pontiac; grandchildren, Melanie (Patrick) Wink-Powers, Kacy Wink and Timothy Wink; step-grandchild Jason (Karlie) Brown; step-great-grandchildren Destiny Thomas, Porter Brown and Parker Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, John and Lyle; one brother, Lee (Glenna) Fillingham; two brothers-in-law, Harold Hebenstreit and Lloyd Fogarty; and two sisters-in-law, Marge (Gene) Semmen and Rosie (Don) Lewis.

Fritzi was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School and Illinois State-Normal University.

She had worked for Pontiac National Bank, Farmer's State Bank of Danforth and taught for 20 years, spending 5 years in Pontiac and 15 years in the Danforth-Gilman districts. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and Old Timers Club. She loved reading and watching any game show or sporting event on TV.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Pontiac City Library.

Published on September 14, 2020