OBIT: James E. Litwiler

James E. Litwiler, 68, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at home.

Per his wishes there are no services. Cremation has been accorded. Memorials may be given to the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.

James Earl was born March 10, 1952 in Aledo, Illinois a son of Earl James and Florene Marie Munson Litwiler. He was a 1971 graduate of Westmer High School. Jim worked for Alexander Lumber in Joy for 10 years, then Boney’s in Aledo for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother and sister-in-law: Tom and Eva Litwiler of Keithsburg; daughter: Julie Lockmiller; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published on December 28, 2020