OBIT: Margaret M. Stenfeldt

Margaret M. Stenfeldt, 95 of Aledo died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Galesburg. Graveside Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Aledo Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the family. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Shale City, Illinois, to Roy and Eva Allen Ewing. Margaret attended the local schools. On June 13, 1945, she married John M. Stenfeldt in Aledo. He died June 1, 1998.

Margaret was a homemaker and a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Barbara (Robert) Timberlake of Alpha; two sons, Jim Stenfeldt of Bettendorf, Iowa; Bobby Stenfeldt of Galesburg; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband, three brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.

Published on December 28, 2020