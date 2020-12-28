OBT: Dennis Franklin

Dennis Franklin, 61, of Ophiem, Illinois, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Iowa City V.A. Medical Center.

Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m., at 5333 E. 490th Street Alpha, IL 61413. Memorials may be left for Mercer County V.F.W. Dennison Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dennis Dean was born Oct. 29, 1959 in Davenport, Iowa, a son of Ronald Dean and Ellen Colleen King Franklin. He served in the Army from 1976-1979. Dennis was an iron worker. He worked several years at Cokel’s in Aledo. In his free time Dennis enjoyed hunting and golfing, but his greatest joy was time spent fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Lynnsie Franklin of Aledo, Danielle Manire of Ronan, Montana, and She’Anna Slover of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren: Braelynn Ellen Brock, Elijah Joel Manire, Sean Michael Calahan, Shurea McKelvey Ann Calahan and Sedric Malachi Calahan; brother: Thomas Leonard of Joy, and his best friends: Jeff Lawson of Ophiem and Dennis Harvey of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

Published on December 28, 2020