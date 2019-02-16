What a winter season we have had so far this year! Now, I am not going to use this article to complain about the amount of snow we have experienced this past month, or the ice covered streets and sidewalks, along with the frigid minus-57-degree windchill we experienced. I am definitely not going to complain about it.

Earlier this week I was reminded again of the winter we are facing when I went to start my car. There was ice covering my steps, sidewalk and driveway. You would have thought that I was traveling through a minefield the way I was walking to my car. It was so slick, and I didn’t want to become another statistic added to the already numerous people who have fallen this winter, including my mom!

It was my morning to take one of my daughter to school, and all I could think about, being her father, was how slippery it was. I had convinced myself that I was just going to hold her so I wouldn’t have to worry about her falling down the steps or possibly the driveway. However when it was time to leave, I had to grab a couple extra things and wasn’t able to pick her up.

Now, before you say, “Shawn, why didn’t you just make two trips?” Those words in our house are forbidden words. Just typing them made me cringe a little bit. Anyway, I decided that as long as I held her hand and we took our time, she would be OK. So, sure enough, she grabbed my hand and we started walking toward the car.

She did a great job taking her time, and also walking down the sidewalk. We were both watching our steps very carefully, and in the back of my mind I was praying that we wouldn’t fall. Then we got to the driveway, which has a little slant to it. Sure enough, as soon as we took a step on there, Charlie began to slip. And as she slipped we both squeezed each other’s hand until she got her footing back. It may not seem like a crazy story to you, but man did God speak to me through that.

It says is Psalms 121:3, “He will not let your foot slip — He who watches over you will not slumber.” I thought about how there are so many “icy” situations we face in life. Maybe you are even going through one right now. Maybe you are carefully walking through a situation and you are terrified of losing your footing. It could be a financial decision, a life decision, a marital decision, or anything else.

I know it can be kind of scary always making sure to put your foot in the right place so you don’t end up slipping, hurting yourself, or the ones you love. But just realize that you are the one God loves, and if you have a relationship with Him, He will not let your foot slip as you surrender and follow Him!

This is exciting news, but I want to go a step further and share what He showed me.

See, the truth is we do end up slipping! I was hoping that my daughter wouldn’t slip on the ice, but she actually did. We can all be honest and tell ourselves there have been times that we have slipped in the icy terrains of life.

But I want to encourage you with one more promise that God gave His children when we find ourselves slipping and in need of help. He tells us in Isaiah 41:13, “For I hold you by your right hand — I, the Lord your God. And I say, Don’t be afraid. I am here to help you.”

I don’t know if you see the connection here, but just like I grabbed onto my daughter’s hand as we walked out the door this morning, God wants to grab onto your hand. And even though my daughter did end up slipping, I prevented her from falling and getting hurt because I was holding her right hand. Not just that, but I held on to her until she regained her footing and was able to walk again.

I really sensed in my heart that I wanted to encourage whoever decided to read this to grab on to the Father’s hand, because He iis already reaching out for yours. And when you begin to slip, you can find comfort knowing it won’t be your strength holding you up, but God’s strength. It will come in and help you when you need it most!

Don’t try navigating this life full of icy terrain without holding on to the Father’s hand. And when you slip, He will hold you up and help you regain your footing so you can continue on with your journey.

When I said, “My foot is slipping,” your unfailing love, LORD, supported me. Psalm 94:18

Shawn Jensen is lead pastor at Authentic Church



