To the editor:

Before President Thomas leaves office next week, he should restore at least $100,000 of appropriated funding to Tri-States Public Radio, which Western Illinois University owes. Since W.I.U. is getting about $2.5 million more next fiscal year than this year, $250,000 would be appropriate.

This figure would be less than half of last year’s allocation, which was totally eliminated. It is NEEDED to maintain Tri-States as a “full service” station. While the current staff was able to raise about twice the money this fiscal year, as compared to last, it is still far short of what is NEEDED to pay salaries and benefits.

Western Illinois University is the sole, soul source of National Public Radio for our area, and Tri-States also provides local coverage for the three states and part-time jobs for students. Tri-States IS an essential part of W.I.U.’s mission and provides W.I.U.’s voice. It deserves full support!

Dana Walker

Macomb