If the House would impeach President Trump, it would go to the Senate. There, GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican majority wouldn’t vote to remove Trump from office if he shot Ronald Reagan’s surviving kin live on Fox.

Why bother?

Petitions with 10 million signatures were presented to Congress in May; in Illinois, U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Jan Schakowsky (who previously opposed impeachment) have joined some 114 House members favoring it; the NAACP convention on July 24 unanimously voted in favor of impeachment; the independent Quinnipiac poll shows 46 percent of Americans think Trump has broken the law since taking office; Special Counselor Robert Mueller recently repeated that his investigation didn’t exonerate the President and confirmed that Trump could be prosecuted if he weren’t President; and 1,000-plus former federal prosecutors, many Republicans, signed an open letter saying that Trump would be charged with multiple felonies if he weren’t President. (One of them, ex-U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance, said, “Based on my experience of more than 25 years as a federal prosecutor, if anyone other than a President committed this conduct, he would be under indictment today for multiple acts of obstruction of justice.”)

Incidentally, legal experts disagree. Constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe, author of “To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment,” cited the Constitution (Article I, Section 3) stating, “The Party convicted [by the Senate in an impeachment case] shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment.”

That’s “be,” not “WILL be.”

On Capitol Hill, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said the president “deserves impeachment … he’s violated the law six ways from Sunday.

“There can be no higher stakes than this attempt to abrogate all power to the executive branch, away from Congress and, more importantly, the American people,” said Nadler, a lawyer. “The choice is simple, We can stand up to this President in defense of the country and the Constitution and the liberty we love, or we can let the moment pass.”

NO! THERE’S A THIRD CHOICE.

OK, arguably, the republic is at risk. But Mueller’s probe seemingly reported something more pedestrian but potentially more powerful than Russian collusion: reasons to conclude Trump obstructed justice. Obstruction of justice occurs, prosecutors say, when something CAN be obstructed, there’s a LINK between it and a person’s attempts to do so, and that person KNEW of the connection.

More importantly, the violation’s statute of limitations is five years from the date of the crime.

So: the Judiciary Committee can still examine evidence, take testimony, deliberate and make its findings public, and they can do so announcing upfront that ITS INTENTION IS NOT TO IMPEACH but to turn over its proof of misconduct to authorities like the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the office that prosecuted Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and Russian attorney Natalya Veselnitskaya and is investigating Trump’s inaugural committee, hush-money payments, Trump family actions with Deutsche Bank and more.

The Constitution assigns Congress the difficult responsibility of holding Presidents accountable, saying a President “shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” And Founder Alexander Hamilton in “The Federalist Papers” wrote, “The subjects of its jurisdiction are those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust,” Hamilton wrote. “They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.”

Tribe said, “If this is not impeachable behavior, then for all time we will have established the precedent that the President can get away with anything.”

However: a U.S. Senate with 53 Republicans hasn’t shown a willingness to confront Trump.

“Our job is to protect the rule of law,” Nadler said, so allegations of crime must be proven, “serious” and it “cannot be seen to be partisan.”

It’s increasingly more patriotic than partisan. This spring, 11 conservative attorneys signed a letter saying, “The President’s conduct demonstrates a flagrant disregard for the rule of law.” One of them, George H. W. Bush’s Deputy Attorney General Donald B. Ayer, said, “It’s really kind of tyrannical. It’s un-American. It’s the sort of expansion of government power you would expect Republicans to worry about.”

America could be convinced Trump’s a crook.

Watergate hearings persuaded people that Nixon should be lawfully ousted. In January of 1974, 19 percent of the public favored removing him; by that August, it was 57 percent.

Apart from impeachment, holding anyone responsible for wrongdoing takes proof.

And prosecutors.

Bill Knight has been a reporter, editor and columnist for more than 50 years. Also an author, Knight is a journalism professor emeritus from WIU, where he taught for more than 20 years. Contact him at bill.knight@hotmail.com; for archives, go to https://mayflyproductions.blogspot.com/.