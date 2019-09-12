Each September, National Preparedness Month reminds us all to be prepared for disasters or emergencies in our homes, businesses, and communities.

Dear Editor,

Each September, National Preparedness Month reminds us all to be prepared for disasters or emergencies in our homes, businesses, and communities.

In honor of National Preparedness Month, G&M Distributors is proud to recognize Anheuser-Busch’s long and proud partnership with the American Red Cross — which dates back to 1906 when Adolphus Busch supported the relief efforts of the San Franciso earthquake. Over a century later, the partnership continues stronger than ever, as part of Anheuser-Busch’s and G&M’s commitment to helping American communities in times of need.

As a member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), the Anheuser-Busch Foundation helps ensure that the Red Cross can be on the scene of a disaster at a moment’s noticed and prepare communities before disaster strikes. No matter what disaster may come our way, we can all do our part to prepare to not only support ourselves and our families but also the communities where we live, work and play.

Getting prepared is easier than it sounds. This September, we encourage you and your family to take these three basic action steps from our friends at the American Red Cross:

1. GET A KIT. Pack the following items in an easy-to-carry container — a gallon of water per person, per day; non-perishable food; flashlight and hand-crack or battery-powered radio; extra batteries; sanitation and personal hygiene items; copies of important papers; extra cash and any medical or baby supplies family members may need.

2. MAKE A PLAN. Have all members of your household help devise your emergency plan. Consider what emergencies could happen where you live; what to do if you are separated and how you will let loved ones know you are safe.

3. BE INFORMED. Learn what disasters are common to your area and find out how local authorities will let you know an emergency is happening. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for severe weather and emergency alerts. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED skills in case help is delayed during a disaster.

Preparedness begins at home and in an emergency, every second counts so it’s crucial to be prepared. This National Preparedness Month make sure you Get a Kit, Make a Plan, and Be Informed.

— Mary Adolphson

Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator, G&M Distributors