It’s not “fake news” that the government is requiring new “REAL IDs” by Oct. 1.

And don’t blame Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White or Barack Obama or even George W. Bush.

Plus, realize that not everyone will actually have to use them.

A REAL ID will be one of a few different forms of identification needed to fly from any U.S. airport, enter secure federal buildings such as the federal courthouses and buildings, or visit military installations. Also accepted will be valid U.S. passports.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, and it technically went into effect that May. However, both the Bush II and Obama administrations essentially ignored the mandate, pushed by the Department of Homeland Security to enhance security in the War on Terror.

It set federal standards for states’ driver's licenses and non-driver identification cards.

However, a REAL ID card will not be required to drive, vote, apply for federal programs such as Social Security, or enter a Post Office.

It may be more convenient to get one, though, especially if you go to a Secretary of State’s Drivers Services location early to avoid the inevitable lines.

So far, more than 400,000 REAL IDs have been issued in Illinois. That’s not bad, but there are 9.8 million Illinoisans older than 18, and 10 months until the deadline.

All of Illinois’ 130 Driver Services facilities can issue REAL IDs, but the long lines typical of many locations will likely be much longer in 2020.

To get your REAL ID, you must present:

* Proof of identity, such as a birth certificate, passport, permanent resident card or employment authorization document. If your name’s changed, you must also bring a certified marriage certificate or other court document.

* Proof of your full Social Security number — on your Social Security card or a pay stub or W-2 form.

* Two documents proving residency with your name, such as a utility bill, lease, bank statement, or mortgage bill or deed/title. You’ll need printed copies, and they must be more recent than 90 days old.

* Proof of your signature, such as from a current Illinois driver’s license canceled check, or credit/debit card.

All the material will be scanned, as provided by federal law.

After completing the process, you’ll receive a temporary paper version of your forthcoming REAL ID, but it won’t be an acceptable substitute for the actual identification, which will be mailed to you within 15 business days.

The REAL ID cards cost $30 for a driver’s license and $20 for a state ID. However, if you’re at your regular renewal point on your driver’s license, there’s no extra charge to upgrade to a REAL ID.

So: Plan ahead, especially if you plan to fly in early October.

Knight has been a reporter, editor and columnist for more than 50 years. Also an author, Knight is a journalism professor emeritus from WIU, where he taught for more than 20 years. Contact him at bill.knight@hotmail.com; for archives, go to https://mayflyproductions.blogspot.com/.