Jan Ness Flickinger, age 84, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. He was born on January 11, 1935 in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Donald and Louise Ness Flickinger. He first married Karen Mostrom. He later married Elyse Nelson. He then married Dr. Maria Rizalin Galit on January 12, 1986. She survives.

He is also survived by four children Cindy (Mike) Amundsen of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Jay (Becki) Flickinger, of Cuba, Illinois, Lauri (Mike) McGillicuddy of Galesburg, Illinois ,and Jon (Robin) Flickinger of Las Vegas, Nevada, stepdaughter Jennifer Galit Arambulo- Mariano and her husband Robert Mariano of Milpitas, California, five grandchildren Sam Amundson, Brent (Erica) Flickinger, Blake (Lauren) Flickinger, Nick(Audrey) Hare, Morgan Hare and one granddaughter due in January Holly Flickinger, two step grandchildren, Riley (Katie) McGillicudy and Chelsea (Casey) Randall, four great-grandchildren Everly Flickinger, Myla Flickinger, Bella Hare and Findley Hare and three-step-great-grandchildren, Kaidynce, Dax and Kru McGillicudy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Cynthia Brown.

From 1959 to 1962 he taught at Manilla Community School in Manilla, Iowa. From 1962 to 1966 he taught at Marion Independent Schools in Marion, Iowa. From 1966 to 1967 he worked at Northern Iowa University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and from 1967 to 1968 he taught at Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, Iowa.

In October of 1967 He received his Permanent Professional Teaching Certificate in the State of Iowa. He taught at the WIU Lab School starting in 1968.

Jan had worked as a teacher at the WIU Lab School, and later was an academic advisor at Western Illinois University. In 1985 while working at WIU, he received ACT/NACADA Outstanding Institutional Program Award.

He was appointed leader of a contingent of selected men for Decorah, Iowa to to go to war in 1954. He received a sharpshooter medal and good conduct medal. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1962.

He graduated from Decorah High School in 1953, received his Bachelor of Arts from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa in 1959, his Masters of Arts from State College of Iowa in 1963 and became a Specialist in Education from University of Northern Iowa in 1967.

He was a football and basketball coach during his teaching years. He enjoyed antiques and ballroom dancing. He liked to travel, especially internationally.

Jan had served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb. Full military rights will be conducted by the Macomb Legion and the Macomb VFW immediately following the services on the front lawn of the Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home.

Another funeral service will take place at the First Lutheran Church in Decorah, Iowa in May of 2020. Burial will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Decorah, Iowa in May of 2020.

