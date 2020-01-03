Some swell observations as our awkward Teen Years get smaller in the rear-view mirror, and the next installment of the Roaring Twenties is up ahead

- The Twenty Teens will go down as the time when even old goats like me gave up the ghost and learned how to check out our own purchases at Walmart.

The catalyst for change in my case was when my otherwise charming daughter noticed that I was still going through the actual person checkout lines at Walmart, and writing checks.

“You're the guy I don't want to get behind at Walmart,” she said.

Ouch!

So I started checking out my purchases myself. I even learned how to look up the price of vegetables. And I put my purchases on my debit card.

These are giant leaps toward the day – which I've lamented here for decades – when WE simply can't afford US anymore. When WE will do almost anything to avoid putting a person like US to work.

It becomes more clear every year that as a species, we're not on our side anymore.

- It is also becoming clear that the new concept of the Good Life is staying at home in our pajamas and fuzzy slippers, watching crazy cartoon movies on our flat-screen TVs, while someone else does our shopping, and drones deposit our eggs, milk, and bread out on the front lawn. Wait until the neighbors aren't looking, and you can scurry out to get your groceries without ever changing out of your pajamas.

You can already get a hamburger from McDonald's delivered to your basement lair, if you don't mind paying twice as much for it. (Folks apparently don't.)

The important thing, it appears, is to never change out of your pajamas.

- In the past year, the gray “work socks” I used to buy from one of the big companies suddenly got cheaper, thinner, and were no different from their regular grade socks. But the higher price remained the same. Some folks didn't notice.

But, I did.

So I checked around on social media, and friends told me they don't wear socks like that anymore. And for Christmas, my daughter gave me four pairs of really great socks, which cost as much for one pair as a bag of eight pairs of the old ones. I never thought I'd be wearing $15 socks, but they're like walking on clouds. And just like checking out my own groceries, I'm somehow adapting to change.

I suppose this had to happen when I hear on the radio about “thousand-dollar sheets,” and $100 pillows.

It's a good thing this didn't happen when I was making minimum wage.

- Things have gotten so crazy in politics that longtime politician Maxine Waters said recently that retired, ground-breaking neurosurgeon and current Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson isn't “intelligent” enough to run HUD.

If that comment doesn't make you laugh, maybe you wouldn't mind having Waters do your next brain surgery. Call me a skeptic, but I'm going with Dr. Carson.

- Speaking of politics, these are the years when the Golden Rule, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you, took a severe blow to the head.

I used to say, when a Democrat was elected president despite my vote, that person should get to set the agenda for the next four years and usually get the benefit of the doubt. No more. Given the non-stop, all-encompassing, livid, dogged, hysterical opposition – despite a great economy and full employment - to virtually every action Donald Trump takes, this former Golden Rule advocate has changed his stripes.

Imagine, if you will, the bitterness and anger – piled on top of the bitterness and anger that already exits – in the unlikely event that Democrats find enough Republican votes in the Senate to actually remove this president. Imagine how angry 63 million voters – me among them – will be.

Whatever happens, payback is going to be Hell, and God help any Dudley Do-Right Republican who dares to cross the aisle after the way this president has been treated.

Maybe we'll get over this ugliness. But, probably not any time soon.