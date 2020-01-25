Is it possible that we have already had our big cold snap of the winter?

Is it possible that we have already had our big cold snap of the winter? I know we still have plenty of winter left but they say we will be above normal in temperatures for the next few weeks. If that is the case, then there is not much winter left after that. With that being said I laid up for a few days during this last brief cold spell and did some thinking and planning for the coming year.

***I’m watching it snow right now as I write this, and in the morning I’m going to head out to search for Great-Horned Owl nests. Yes, they are nesting right now — one of the earliest birds to nest — and there will be plenty of nesting owls around but they can be very difficult to find. I do not know of any exact nesting locations right now so this task will be an adventure. My favorite nesting site is gone now but I do know of several trees that would be good potential nesting locations. Will any of them have an owl this year?

When searching for nesting sites I always carry along the binoculars and look over the trees from a distance. This way, if you do find a nest, you will see it at a distance and not disturb the owl. Yes, sometimes you can walk right onto one without any knowledge of it being there. If this happens, I do not stop and keep walking right on through then try to look at it at a distance. Many times, if you do stop, the bird will flush but if you keep right on moving, the bird will be less nervous and more than likely will stay in the nest.

I still have to get camera gear and video equipment ready as well as essentials for making coffee during the mid-morning break. Temperatures will be nice, and the snow will make it even better.

***One asks if it ever gets lonely out there by myself in the woods. And the answer is a big no. Actually, that is when I like it the best. Yes, you are all alone… but you are never lonely. Nature is all around and that is all that one needs.

***I am a morning person and prefer to be out at that time, but I did head out earlier in the week to get some sunset photos as well as some deer. Deer are herding up this time of year and if you catch it just right, as they head to the fields in the evening, you just might catch 20 to 30 of them in a field. I did grab a few sunset photos, but the deer did not cooperate. I did see several deer, but I just couldn’t get the image where several deer were close enough together. The photo you see in this column was from a group of about 15, but they were spread out in the field. I did come across another group with about the same number, and they were closely grouped, but it was too dark to get the photo.

***Still plenty of white-fronted geese around but most of the snow geese have left for the time being. Next month we will see the snow goose numbers beginning to build as they start their annual spring migration. Last year was not so good as the numbers were smaller and they came and went pretty quickly. When the numbers do build, I suggest you take a trip to Emiquon to see some really great numbers of the snows. I will keep you posted and let you know a good time to go check them out.

*** Bald Eagle numbers are at their peak in the area right now. While many do make Illinois their year-long home now, many still leave to head up north to their nesting grounds. But not to worry as that doesn’t take place for well over a month yet (March).

***Making it a point to do more camping this year. My youngest son and I would like to hit several different lakes this year to do some fishing and would like to add some more camping into that adventure. I don’t think there is anything better than crawling out of your tent in the morning knowing that you will soon have a fire going and then watching the coffee brew. Some of my favorite camping adventures? There are many but Montana, of course, is the best. You’re in the perfect location and you pop your head out of the tent in the morning and look at the mountains that surround you. Toss in the fact that not too far away is a lovely trout stream. Could it get any better?

The Boundary Waters was not bad either. Of course, you know the fishing awaits you but listening to the loons in the morning while you drink your coffee is something special, too. And there was the camping along the Appalachian Trail. It will never be as special as camping in the mountains or the north country, but trail camping does have its own special place.

There are plenty of adventures that await us. Enjoy them while you can.