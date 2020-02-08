Is it possible that winter is coming to a close? In a sense, it is, whether we like it or not.

Is it possible that winter is coming to a close? In a sense, it is, whether we like it or not. The calendar still says five more weeks of winter regardless of what the groundhog says. What did the groundhog tell us anyway? I missed that. Whatever or however it plays out, we do not know, but signs of the coming Spring are beginning to show.

*** You might have noticed that the snow geese are arriving in our area. The last few days the skies have been full of them. It is their time now to be here, now it’s just a question of how long they will stay. Typically, we can see them well into March but if you remember last year most were gone by that time. They came and went pretty quickly last year. Along with that were low numbers of geese. Some say that the same scenario will play out again this year. Like with anything else we will just have to wait and see as the season wears on.

*** The local Bald Eagles are working their nest. After four visits in the last week, I finally caught them on the nest. I took a quick photo the day after the snow this week. The day was gloomy with some snow falling and, with that, I was out in the road trying to keep my distance from the nest. It had to be quick because I didn’t want to get hit in the road. The angle was bad but had to work because I wanted to show you the eagles on the nest as well as the size of this thing. Looking forward to following this family.

*** What other sign of Spring can I look forward to that is drawing very near? It is the arrival of the Common Snipe. If things go right, it is possible to be seeing a few by the end of this month. March is the typical time of arrival, but I have seen them in February in the past. I believe it was a few years ago when I photographed a few right after a late February snow.

*** Still seeing a few Meadowlarks and Red-Winged Blackbirds. Not in great numbers yet but a few more every few days.

***The American Kestrel is one of my favorites. I have photographed many, mostly on power lines. The photo you see here is now my favorite. The morning after the recent snowfall, with flakes still in the air, I spotted it. How I did, I don’t know. This broken off tree stood alone in a field of dead Blue Stem. Something just caught my eye and there it was. Look closely and you will see its breakfast, which appears to be a shrew.

*** You guys like all the survival show that we see on TV these days? Could you do it? If I had to choose my favorite it would be the one called “Alone.” Ten people get dropped off and the one who lasts the longest gets a half million dollars. Do I think I could do it? I like to think so but I’m not sure. I believe the physical part would be the easiest. It’s the mental part that will get you, especially if you have a family. Now, I believe we are to blame for the mental part or maybe I should say the cell phone is to blame. Many years ago, when I would go to Montana, I would make one last call home on a pay phone at some lonely rest stop before I got to my destination. “Talk to you in a week or so” would be my last words. Then I would think nothing of it after that until I called again when I was on my way home. Really that’s all you could do. Now we have cell phones and all they do is make you worry more because you get constant reminders that you could find out rather quickly what is going on at home. Granted there are places where you can not get reception but then you find yourself walking around holding your phone in the air trying to get a call or text message out. I did that just a few years ago when in Yellowstone. It had been three days or so since I had talked to anyone at home and one day I was at, I believe, Lower Falls and my phone beeps that I had text message (why I even had my phone on I do not know). I held the phone up and wouldn’t you know it, but I was able to call out right there and that is exactly what I did. The cell phone, folks, have made us soft. And yes, I am part of that. So then do I really think I could survive on “Alone.” A few days, yes — a week maybe — but anymore than that might be too difficult.