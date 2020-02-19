Last week, I learned that my former employer was filing for bankruptcy and the pension I had earned could be lost.

McClatchy is the company. It owns 29 newspapers and, to this point, has been a family-owned media chain since 1857. But its most recent history has been one of struggle and upheaval, as many newspaper chains have witnessed.

This particular company has been suffering under the staggering weight of its massive debt and pension obligations for years. Analysts trace the problem back to 2006, when McClatchy purchased competitor Knight-Ridder. At the time, Knight-Ridder was the second-largest newspaper chain in the country, with properties that included the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star, and the newspaper where I had earned a living.

Knight-Ridder was formed in 1974, when Knight Newspapers merged with Ridder Newspapers. Knight Newspapers was established in 1933. Ridder Newspapers was formed with the founding of a German newspaper in 1892.

Knight-Ridder did not initiate the 2006 sale to McClatchy. The company’s largest shareholder did. When the Florida-based shareholder became increasingly dissatisfied with the diminishing returns on its investment, they leveraged their holdings and forced Knight-Ridder to sell all of its stock to a competitor, which ultimately ended the company’s existence.

I remember when this all went down. With the sale pending, my co-workers and I were worried about a number of things, specifically, who would buy our newspaper and what would the new owners do with us? In recent history, new ownership at other newspapers have brought in their own management and have forced the existing editors and reporters to reapply for their jobs. In some cases, some journalists were laid off.

When McClatchy emerged as the buyer in 2006, I was relieved. This new owner had a longstanding history for stability at that time. McClatchy’s purchase did not interrupt my newsroom. Changes were minimal, and no one lost his or her job. Many of us continued to work there for into the next decade.

What we didn’t know at the time were the some of the specific details from this $4.5 billion sale — an astronomical price tag by any standards. For one, the deal saddled the newly expanded McClatchy with massive debt. Since then, the chain’s ad revenues and circulation numbers have been in free fall, as other newspaper chains have also witnessed. In 2009, the company froze my and my colleagues’ pensions and suspended all 401 (k) contributions. By this point, I had spent nine years with the newspaper, which included three years under McClatchy’s ownership. I assumed my pension was as good as gone and wasn’t going to count on it anymore.

On Monday, the Columbia Journalism Review reported the fallout from McClatchy’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last week involves restructuring the company’s pension obligations to help McClatchy get out from under its immense debt. Between the 2006 acquisition of Knight-Ridder and last year, McClatchy has cut about 60 percent of its operating expenses and more than 80 percent of its full-time staff. These cutbacks were not sudden, but gradual, and became more prevalent within the past few years.

These numbers were recorded the year when McClatchy President and CEO Craig Forman emailed employees across the chain to inform them that those 55 and older would be offered early retirement. This email came the month after Forman was awarded another $1 million annual contract, a $1 million bonus plus and an additional $35,000 monthly stipend. The stipend was a $30,000-a-month increase from the previous contract. As many in the industry have pointed out, this money could have afforded to keep a few more reporters in McClatchy’s newsrooms.

Bad business transactions, like the sale of Knight-Ridder to McClatchy in 2006, were made out of desperation amid an industry in struggle. But the decision to layoff reporters and editors — those who provide the lifeblood of the company — while electing to give a figurehead overgenerous pay raises is beyond greedy and lacks any sound business sense or ethics.

McClatchy’s chain of newspapers could soon be under new ownership for the first time in more than 160 years. Unfortunately, for my former colleague and others who remain in McClatchy’s newsrooms, this time the largest shareholder is not another traditional media company. It is Chatham Asset Management, a hedge fund operator. Another hedge fund owns GateHouse, the newspaper chain that operates and employs the editors and reporters in the newsroom that bring you this newspaper. Hedge fund companies have been buying up newspapers in recent years, only to further devour and diminish the newsrooms and staffs of journalists they acquire. Instead of reinvesting their revenue back into these newsrooms that produce these media company’s service and value, hedge fund newspaper owners choose to reward their executives and shareholders and let the journalism suffer.

This is not another sad story about the trials and tribulations that continue to mire the newspaper industry. This is not only about an industry that has been losing money and shedding jobs because digital technology has drastically changed how we communicate and consume news.

The day may be coming when we no longer print the news, but we should remember that newspapers are, as industry analyst Ken Doctor says, a civic asset. But this civic asset is gradually losing its place as an advocate for the public and its vital role in our democracy when more newspaper owners treat these entities as expendable commodities that can be sold off and stripped of their value for temporary profit and financial leverage. There is nothing to gain from that.

Will Buss teachers broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.