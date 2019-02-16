Lexington loses at home despite game effort

If you are reading this score for the first time, or you’ve heard it on the radio or around your community, don’t be mislead by the difference. It was not the blowout it would appear.

Class 2A No. 3 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley defeated Lexington 67-42 Friday night in a Heart of Illinois Conference boys’ basketball game at The Fort. For the Falcons, it was their 26th straight victory and makes them 27-2 on the season and champions of the HOIC.

But they had to work to get this win.

“Anytime you can go toe-to-toe with a team like Gibson City, that says a lot about where our program is and where it can be,” Lexington head coach Rob Haslett said. “The message was sent today, we just need to go out and complete, play our game and everything will take care of itself.”

The Minutemen came out on Senior Night and played with nothing to lose. The freedom to simply compete allowed them to pester the heavily favored Falcons.

Big baskets came at the end of each of the first two quarters as Andrew Olson and Josh Hardman each buried 3-pointers at the horn. Those were momentum boosts for a team most figured would get blown out early.

“Our guys did a real good job tonight,” Haslett said. “I thought defensively, we were in some pretty good positions at times to get some rebounds. Offensively, we hit some shots.”

Although Lexington never led in the game, it did stay close. GCMS went on an 8-0 run to go up 16-6 late in the first period, but two Carter Little free throws off set a Cade Elliott basket, and Olson nailed a trey to make it an 18-11 game after one.

The Falcons outscored Lexington by two in the second period, the key being a six-point surge midway through the frame that put the Falcons up 27-13.

But the Minutemen responded with a nice hustle play by Trevor Keagle that resulted in a three-point play, and then two Hardman bombs.

On Keagle’s play, he made the first of two free throws, missed the second but tracked down the rebound and drove in for a basket that made it 27-16.

Hardman followed a GCMS basket with a 3-pointer. The Falcons scored with 17 seconds but Hardman beat the clock with another trey that made it a 31-22 game heading into the break.

Although many of the Lexington fans took their leave at the break, those that stayed got to see something they weren’t expecting. When Brian Bell connected for 3 on the left side 25 seconds into the second half, those still hanging around might have entertained some interesting thoughts regarding a comeback.

When Bell connected for another 3-pointer from the left corner a minute later, the Minutemen were within three at 31-28 and there was some pretty loud noise coming from the LHS faithful.

GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins called a timeout and things seemed to settle back into how he believed they should be. The Falcons kept Lexington scoreless for the next six minutes and reeled off 14 straight points to take a one-sided advantage.

“Midway in the third quarter, we turned the ball over and let them get some scores and that was a difference-maker,” Haslett said.

When pulling off an upset, the underdog needs to be able to sustain momentum throughout the entire game. Lexington was unable to do that on this night. GCMS was simply too big and strong to keep it going.

But there was some excitement, more than most sitting in the stands would have expected.

“We got a big road win Tuesday at Woodland, who beat Cornerstone, and that’s who play Tuesday (in the regional-opener),” Haslett said. “I really feel like, with tonight’s effort, we’ve had some momentum and I like where we’re going.”

Olson and Keagle each had 10 points for Lexington (9-19). Bell added 8 while Hardman checked in with 7 points. Tate Walcott, who has been injured most of the season’s second half, was able to finish his home career with 2 points in limited play, and Evan Birkenbeil and Little each had 2 points. Jacob Devore scored 1 point.

Bryce Barnes led GCMS with 12 points and Caleb Bleich had 10.