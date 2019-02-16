Ridgeview claims home win over Tremont

Ryan Parker finished the regular season in leading Ridgeview to a mild upset of Tremont Friday night. The Mustangs will enter the postseason withg a 15-14 record after edging the Turks 51-49 on Kellars’ Court.

Parker had 25 points and 5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Levi Zimmerman added 11 points and 7 assists while Nick Boyd hit for 6 markers. Garrett Stevens had 4 points, DJ Schroeder threw in 3 and Reece Ramirez had 2 points and 5 boards.

The difference actually came in the third period when Ridgeview got the Turks by four points. This gave RHS a 35-33 lead. Tremont had led 19-17 at the half.



